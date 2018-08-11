Cops report decrease in serious crimes but robberies on the rise

Despite a rise in some categories of robberies, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday said it has recorded a 5% decrease in serious crimes at the end of July, 2018, compared with the same period last year.

In a statement issued yesterday, the GPF reported a 17% decrease in murder, with 58 being recorded for the year so far, comprising 25 listed as disorderly, 16 as domestic, 11 as robbery and six as unknown.

However, increases were recorded in robberies where no instruments were used (25%); armed robberies where guns were used (7%) robberies with violence (7%); burglary (7%) and rape (3%).

Decreases were reported for armed robberies where instruments other than firearms were used (23%); robberies with aggravation (25%); larceny from the person (24%); and break and enter and larceny (9%).

Meanwhile, the GPF also reported the seizure of a total of 76 illegal firearms for the year, compared to 81 for the corresponding period last year.