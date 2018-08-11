Guyana News

Criticism of Speaker’s character, actions not permitted

-Clerk advises MPs

By Staff Writer

Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs has advised Members of Parliament (MPs) that criticism of the character or actions of the Speaker are impermissible, whether done inside or outside of the National Assembly.

In a letter that was sent to all MPs on Wednesday, titled ‘Criticisms of the Speaker,’ Isaacs apologised to Members for not briefing them during their post-election orientation on certain parliamentary procedures, including of criticism of the Speaker.

Isaacs’ letter was sent in wake of PPP/C MP Harry Gill being recently reprimanded and referred to the National Assembly’s Privileges Committee for criticising the rulings of Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland as inconsistent in a recent letter to the press…..

