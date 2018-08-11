East Bank bus operators to strike over relocation

Vending is continuing as per normal at the Stabroek Market wharf despite the recent collapse of a section of the roof as the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) continues to prepare a portion of the council’s reserve, west of the Public Buildings, to relocate vendors.

Town Clerk Royston King on Thursday told Stabroek News that the M&CC is working to relocate the vendors in two weeks.

“The works are ongoing at the area identified to relocate the stallholders, who are presently operating at the wharf. The area will be resurfaced. I have spoken to a private contractor who I have asked to look at it and help us. Whether that would be in the form of a donation or his civic gesture, we will decide,” King said when approached for an update…..