Guyana News

M&CC aiming to relocate Stabroek wharf vendors in two weeks

-King

By Staff Writer
A section of the former bus park that is being prepared to accommodate the Stabroek Wharf vendors. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

Vending is continuing as per normal at the Stabroek Market wharf despite the recent collapse of a section of the roof as the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) continues to prepare a portion of the council’s reserve, west of the Public Buildings, to relocate vendors.

Town Clerk Royston King on Thursday told Stabroek News that the M&CC is working to relocate the vendors in two weeks.

“The works are ongoing at the area identified to relocate the stallholders, who are presently operating at the wharf. The area will be resurfaced. I have spoken to a private contractor who I have asked to look at it and help us. Whether that would be in the form of a donation or his civic gesture, we will decide,” King said when approached for an update…..

More in Guyana News

WPA to lobby gov’t for cash payouts from oil revenues

Jagdeo calls proposed cash transfers from oil revenues elections ploy

East Bank bus operators to strike over relocation

Teachers’ union formally advises ministry of strike

Cops report decrease in serious crimes but robberies on the rise

Cops report decrease in serious crimes but robberies on the rise

Partner on manslaughter charge over killing of Pomeroon farmer

‘Otisha’ for trial over rape of boy, 14

Aviation officer charged with killing pedestrian on Covent Garden road

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web