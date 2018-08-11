Guyana News

No hike in water taxi fares

- MARAD

By Staff Writer

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) yesterday said that there has been no change to the fare structure for water taxis.

According to a press release issued by MARAD, the fare for commuters using a water taxis from Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop is $100; from Parika to Wakenaam/Supenaam is $1,300; from Parika to Eastern Wakenaam is $1,000; from Parika to Bartica is $2,500; and from Parika to Leguan/Success is $5,000…..

