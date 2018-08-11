Breaking News
Guyana News

Nobel Prize winner V S Naipaul passes away

By Staff Editor

(BBC) Trinidadian novelist Sir VS Naipaul, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature, has died at his home in London aged 85, his family have said.
Sir Vidia, who was born in rural Trinidad in 1932, was known for works including A Bend in the River and his masterpiece, A House for Mr Biswas.
He won the Booker Prize in 1971 and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2001.
His wife Lady Naipaul called him a “giant in all that he achieved”.
She said he died “surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour”.

V S Naipaul

Sir Vidia, who as a child was read Shakespeare and Dickens by his father, attended Oxford University in 1950 after winning a government scholarship giving him entry into any Commonwealth university of his choosing.
As a student, he struggled with depression and attempted suicide.
His first book, The Mystic Masseur, was published in 1951. His most celebrated novel, A House for Mr Biswas, took over three years to write and was published a decade later.

More in Guyana News

FBI seeks motive after U.S. airline worker stole plane and crashed it

Jagdeo denies derogatory remark against Amerindians

Jagdeo denies derogatory remark against Amerindians

WPA to lobby gov’t for cash payouts from oil revenues

Jagdeo calls proposed cash transfers from oil revenues elections ploy

East Bank bus operators to strike over relocation

Teachers’ union formally advises ministry of strike

Cops report decrease in serious crimes but robberies on the rise

Cops report decrease in serious crimes but robberies on the rise

Partner on manslaughter charge over killing of Pomeroon farmer

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web