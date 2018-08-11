‘Otisha’ for trial over rape of boy, 14

Accused child molester Otis Pearson, also known as ‘Otisha,’ has been committed to stand trial in the High Court for causing a 14-year-old boy to perform a sexual act on him.

Georgetown Magistrate Fabayo Azore announced the decision at the conclusion of paper committal proceedings yesterday. Magistrate Azore committed Pearson to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes. He will remain free on $200,000 bail pending the start of his trial.

The charge against Pearson states that on December 24th, 2017, at Station Street, Kitty, he caused the then 14-year-old boy to perform a sexual act upon him.

Pearson, who is being represented by attorney Ronald Burch-Smith, was arrested in March after the Childcare and Protection Agency launched an investigation following a public statement in which he claimed he had “a little boy for every day of the week.” Pearson subsequently retracted the comment, while stating that it was taken out of context. However, after the comment was made, a photograph with Pearson and a youth surfaced on social media, where it was widely circulated.