Partner on manslaughter charge over killing of Pomeroon farmer

Radha Sukwah, the 46-year-old woman who police say confessed to killing her partner, Pomeroon farmer Deonarine, at his home last Friday, has been charged with manslaughter and released on $400,000 bail.

Radha Sukwah, a domestic worker of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo, was read the charge by Magistrate Crystal Lambert when she appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

She was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Sukwah was asked to post $400,000 bail for her release and the proceedings were postponed until September 3rd, when a hearing is slated for the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

Sukwah was among four persons who were initially detained by the police for questioning after Deonarine was fatally shot.

The three other persons, who are said to be Deonarine’s employees, were released.

Stabroek News was previously told that Sukwah, who had been living with Deonarine for several months, had initially identified and implicated one of his employees as his killer.

The woman, this newspaper was told, related to investigators that she identified the employee from a mark on his hand.

However, her story reportedly changed on Tuesday, hours after she was transported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, for questioning.

During the interrogation, the woman is said to have related to the police that she rushed to the lower flat of the house last Friday evening after she and Deonarine were involved in a heated argument, which escalated into a fight.

She allegedly said that she managed to fight off Deonarine and armed herself with his firearm, which she used to shoot him.

Sukwah also reportedly told the police that she tossed the murder weapon into the Pomeroon River after the fatal shooting. As a result, detectives, accompanied by Sukwah, searched the river for the weapon on Wednesday but they came up empty-handed.

Deonarine, also known as ‘Russian,’ of Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River, was shot once to his abdomen at around 6.30pm last Friday.

He was subsequently rushed to the Charity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.