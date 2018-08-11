WPA to lobby gov’t for cash payouts from oil revenues

Following the suggestion by Working People’s Alliance (WPA) executive member Professor Clive Thomas that Guyana should commit a percentage of its oil revenue to direct cash transfers to citizens in order to combat poverty, the party has vowed to lobby government to adopt and implement the policy.

“…WPA fully endorses the call by Professor Clive Thomas to make Guyana’s petroleum money directly available to its poor and powerless households. Further, we dedicate our political efforts as a party to pursue this programme within the APNU, within the APNU+AFC coalition and among the broad masses of Guyanese people,” WPA Executive Tabitha Sarbaro told a press conference on Thursday at the party’s headquarters in New Garden Street, Queenstown.

WPA is part of APNU.

“We expect, logically—and I think that’s the best route to go—if we take the matter to the people and the people show enough concern, the parties won’t have an option but to discuss that. I am expecting that the pressure coming from the electorate would make sure that these matters are discussed,” Thomas, who was also present, would later add…..