Bandits beat, rob La Grange taxi driver

Armed bandits robbed a hire car driver of $450,000 in cash and valuables on Friday night, shortly after he returned to his La Grange, West Bank Demerara home.

Reshi Pasha, 41, was beaten during the robbery, which took place around 11.10 pm at Lot 3 Doctor Dam, La Grange.

He was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was treated and then discharged.

The three bandits, two of whom was armed with handguns, managed to escape with $250,000 in cash, a gold chain, a cell phone and a tablet…..