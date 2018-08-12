Guyana News

Body of unidentified man found in Canal No. 1 trench

By Staff Writer

The body of an unidentified man was discovered floating in a trench at Canal No. 1, West Bank Demerara on Friday morning.

The discovery was made around 11 am

At the time, the body, which was floating face down, was clad in a t-shirt, a pair of three-quarter pants and a black hat.

The police were alerted to the discovery via its 911 emergency system. As a result, ranks were dispatched to the scene, where the body was pulled out of the trench and examined. There were no visible marks of violence. The body was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where it was officially declared dead. It is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting identification.

More in Guyana News

Non-acceptance of 2020 poll results main risk in Guyana’s current political climate

Gov’t’s efforts have reduced crime rate

27 foreign women detained after cops raid Covent Garden strip club

French-born chocolatier seeks to become Guyana’s Willy Wonka

By

CGX’s receives blessing for ‘Utakwaaka’ well in Corentyne Block

Granger stands by economic emancipation speech

Granger stands by economic emancipation speech

Businessman and humanitarian Jerome Bulkan says honoured by AA award

Bandits beat, rob La Grange taxi driver

Bandits beat, rob La Grange taxi driver

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web