Body of unidentified man found in Canal No. 1 trench

The body of an unidentified man was discovered floating in a trench at Canal No. 1, West Bank Demerara on Friday morning.

The discovery was made around 11 am

At the time, the body, which was floating face down, was clad in a t-shirt, a pair of three-quarter pants and a black hat.

The police were alerted to the discovery via its 911 emergency system. As a result, ranks were dispatched to the scene, where the body was pulled out of the trench and examined. There were no visible marks of violence. The body was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where it was officially declared dead. It is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting identification.