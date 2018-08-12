Businessman and humanitarian Jerome Bulkan says honoured by AA award

US-based businessman Jerome Bulkan has always been involved in humanitarian work, and for him it was not just about helping children in orphanages. He has also focused on enhancing technology programmes of educational facilities in Guyana. It was those actions and many more that saw him being awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

“I believe my prudence and altruism have helped me with my humanitarian efforts and it is a big part of my life. I have tried to help make opportunities for others to make a better life for themselves. Also, I am very close to my family and enjoy spending time with close friends,” Bulkan told the Sunday Stabroek from the US via email.

He shared that over the years he has been involved in raising money for orphanages, health care organisations and charities that help families in distress. “My family has procured toys for children in Guyana that were delivered at Christmas. Seeing photographs of joy in the eyes of children when they receive presents is truly rewarding for me,” he told this newspaper…..