Guyana News

Gov’t’s efforts have reduced crime rate

-Ramjattan

By Staff Writer
Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan on Wednesday rubbished claims by the parliamentary opposition that government has not taken urgent measures to manage the country’s crime problems, while arguing that the existing statistics are proof of its efforts.

In fact, he said that the opposition ought to be working along with government to address crime, while adding that it had failed to do so during its 23 years in office.

The government and opposition traded blame during a debate on an adjournment motion on crime, which was brought to the National Assembly by Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira. The motion sought to have the National Assembly call on the government to take urgent measures to effectively manage the public security sector and to uphold its responsibility to protest the safety of all citizens and reduce the levels of crime which are “eroding public trust and lowering the quality of life.”

Ramjattan, in rebutting the premise of the motion, disputed that there is an erosion of public trust, while pointing out that the measures introduced by government since it took office in 2015 have actually resulted in a steady decrease in the crime rate…..

More in Guyana News

Non-acceptance of 2020 poll results main risk in Guyana’s current political climate

27 foreign women detained after cops raid Covent Garden strip club

French-born chocolatier seeks to become Guyana’s Willy Wonka

By

CGX’s receives blessing for ‘Utakwaaka’ well in Corentyne Block

Granger stands by economic emancipation speech

Granger stands by economic emancipation speech

Businessman and humanitarian Jerome Bulkan says honoured by AA award

Bandits beat, rob La Grange taxi driver

Bandits beat, rob La Grange taxi driver

Body of unidentified man found in Canal No. 1 trench

Body of unidentified man found in Canal No. 1 trench

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web