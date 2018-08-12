Guyana News

GWI to test for mercury in rivers near mining communities

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) will soon begin testing the mercury content of rivers which are the main source of water supply for mining communities, after sections of the Kaituma River revealed high levels of mercury content.

GWI has said that tests, which were performed in May, found high levels of mercury content in the Kaituma River, making it unsafe for domestic use. As a result, it has ceased pumping water from it to residents and plans to activate two wells in the community at Turn Basin and Citrus Grove.

When questioned at GWI’s mid-year review press conference last week Friday, on whether the company will be testing other communities, where mining activities are conducted within their vicinities, Managing Director of GWI, Dr Richard Van West-Charles answered in the affirmative…..

