Public Health Minister gets extension to provide written responses to MP’s questions

Despite being presented with questions for written responses more than three weeks ago, Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence was granted a request to defer responding to them, after she said that her staff has been unable to do the requisite research to answer the questions due to being occupied with other duties.

The written responses to questions surrounding the Ministry of Public Health’s child morbidity and mortality committee, the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital and the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Units around the country, which were asked by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Vindhya Persaud, were due for responses at Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly.

However, when the time came for Lawrence to table answers, she rose and requested that all questions standing in her name be deferred for a period as is allotted under Standing Order 22…..