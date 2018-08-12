Guyana News

Samples for DNA testing taken from suspected remains of missing Soesdyke labourer

By Staff Writer
Patrick Vyfhuis

DNA samples have been taken for testing from the remains suspected to be those of missing labourer Patrick Vyfhuis, which were discovered more than two weeks ago at Kuribrong, in Region Eight.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis told Sunday Stabroek that at this point in time, the focus is on determining if the remains are indeed those of Vyfhuis.

He added that an autopsy conducted on the remains was inconclusive.

Vyfhuis, 42, a father of three of Lot 20 Soesdyke Back Road, East Bank Demerara, was last seen alive by his relatives on July 5th, when he left home to work in the interior with a man identified as Alvin Jaisingh…..

More in Guyana News

Non-acceptance of 2020 poll results main risk in Guyana’s current political climate

Gov’t’s efforts have reduced crime rate

27 foreign women detained after cops raid Covent Garden strip club

French-born chocolatier seeks to become Guyana’s Willy Wonka

By

CGX’s receives blessing for ‘Utakwaaka’ well in Corentyne Block

Granger stands by economic emancipation speech

Granger stands by economic emancipation speech

Businessman and humanitarian Jerome Bulkan says honoured by AA award

Bandits beat, rob La Grange taxi driver

Bandits beat, rob La Grange taxi driver

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web