Samples for DNA testing taken from suspected remains of missing Soesdyke labourer

DNA samples have been taken for testing from the remains suspected to be those of missing labourer Patrick Vyfhuis, which were discovered more than two weeks ago at Kuribrong, in Region Eight.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis told Sunday Stabroek that at this point in time, the focus is on determining if the remains are indeed those of Vyfhuis.

He added that an autopsy conducted on the remains was inconclusive.

Vyfhuis, 42, a father of three of Lot 20 Soesdyke Back Road, East Bank Demerara, was last seen alive by his relatives on July 5th, when he left home to work in the interior with a man identified as Alvin Jaisingh…..