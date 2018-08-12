Guyana News

Security sector reform plan still being studied – Granger

By Staff Writer
Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe (at left) handing over the plan to President David Granger in January

Six months after a security sector reform plan was handed over to government by British security expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe, the document is still being perused, President David Granger said on Thursday.

 “We are going through it. It is a very detailed report”, he said, when approached at State House for information on when it will be made public. Moments earlier, he had sworn in the new members of the Police Service Commission.

Combe, who returned to Guyana in April to continue advising the government on security sector reform on a contract which will end in March next year, was among those present at the swearing in ceremony…..

