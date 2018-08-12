Taxi driver tried to dump gun after failed bid to evade cops

Devon Porter, the taxi driver who police say attempted to dump a gun after a bid to evade them ended in an accident, is now a remanded prisoner.

Porter, 38, of Lot 504 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown on Friday and read charges of possession of firearm and ammunition.

It was alleged that on August 9th, 2018, at Howes street, Charlestown, Porter had a .38 revolver in his possession, without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time. The second charge against Porter stated that on the same day and at the same location, he had in his possession a .38 round, without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time.

Porter denied the charges…..