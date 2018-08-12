Guyana News

Tridents beat Amazon Warriors by 30 runs

By Staff Editor

GEORGETOWN, Guyana,  CMC – Barbados Tridents defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 30 runs, in the sixth match of the Caribbean Premier League at the Guyana National Stadium here today.

Scores:

Raymon Reifer

TRIDENTS 185 for four off 20 overs (Shai Hope 88, Nicholas Pooran 45 not out, Steve Smith 41)

AMAZON WARRIORS 155 for eight off 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 48, Shoaib Malik 38, Shimron Hetmyer 22; Raymon Reifer 5-20)

 

Scoreboard

TRIDENTS

D Smith c Shoaib Malik b Green 6

M Guptill c Emrit b Tanvir 0

S Hope c Hetmyer b Paul 88

S Smith lbw b Tahir 41

+N Pooran not out 45

*J Holder not out 3

Extras (lb1, w1) 2

TOTAL (4 wkts, 20 overs) 185

Did not bat: R Reifer, A Nurse, Imran Khan, Mohammed Irfan, Wahab Riaz

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-11, 3-116, 4-155.

Bowling: Tanvir 4-0-40-1, Green 4-0-24-1, Tahir 4-0-24-1, Emrit 4-0-47-0, Paul 4-0-49-1.

AMAZON WARRIORS

C Walton lbw b Holder 6

+L Ronchi c Nurse b Reifer 10

S Hetmyer c Guptill b Reifer 22

*S Malik b Nurse 38

S Rutherford c wkp Pooran b Reifer 48

C Green c Holder b Reifer 12

J Mohammed c Smith b Reifer 0

S Tanvir b Wahab Riaz 0

K Paul not out 2

R Emrit not out 1

Extras (b4, lb3, w9) 16

TOTAL (8 wkts, 20 overs) 155

Did not bat: Imran Tahir.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-40, 3-40, 4-124, 5-151, 6-151, 7-151, 8-154.

Bowling: Mohammed Irfan 4-0-24-0, Holder 4-0-41-1, Reifer 4-0-20-5, Nurse 4-0-34-1, Wahab 4-0-29-1.

Result: Tridents won by 30 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Raymon Reifer.

Toss: Amazon Warriors.

Umpires: G Brathwaite, L Rusere; TV – N Duguid.

 

 

