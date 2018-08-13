APNU now on board for lessening sentence for small amounts of ganja – AFC

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has joined forces with its coalition partner, the Alliance for Change and will support a Bill later this year in lightening sentencing for possession of small amounts of cannabis, AFC Executive Cathy Hughes last week announced.

This development comes around a month after President David Granger signalled in Jamaica that his government would move towards a lessening of sentences for small amounts of ganja. He was in Jamaica for the CARICOM Heads summit where the decriminalising of possession of small amounts of ganja was high on the agenda. Prior to Granger’s statement in Jamaica, APNU had not stated its support for lightening sentences.

“We are quite excited. There is a pending Cabinet memo, whereby we recognize that the APNU has now come on board and is supporting our position regarding the reducing of penalties with regards to marijuana,“ Hughes told a press conference last week Wednesday at Public Buildings…..