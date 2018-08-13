ExxonMobil Foundation, Conservation International launch US$10m partnership

Conservation International-Guyana (CI-G) and the ExxonMobil Foundation last Monday launched their US$10 million partnership which aims to advance a sustainable economy through investments in education, research, sustainable management and preservation of the country’s ecosystem,

The two will be working along with the University of Guyana (UG) and the Arizona State University (ASU).

CI-G has come in for flak for entering this partnership with the ExxonMobil Foundation. CI-G is a carbon-reducing, conservation organisation while ExxonMobil is a carbon releaser that has been accused of denying the impact of fossil fuels on climate change…..