Guyana News

ExxonMobil Foundation, Conservation International launch US$10m partnership

By Staff Writer
From left to right: Head of the ExxonMobil Foundation Kevin Murphy, Communications Representative of CI-G Sara Bharrat , Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana Ivelaw Griffith, President of Conservation International Jennifer Morris, Vice President of CI-G David Singh, Technical Director of CI-G, Curtis Bernard.

Conservation International-Guyana (CI-G)  and the ExxonMobil Foundation last Monday launched their US$10 million partnership which aims to advance a sustainable economy through investments in education, research, sustainable management and preservation of the country’s ecosystem,

The two will be working along with the University of Guyana (UG) and the Arizona State University (ASU).

CI-G has come in for flak for entering this partnership with the ExxonMobil Foundation. CI-G is a carbon-reducing, conservation organisation while ExxonMobil is a carbon releaser that has been accused of denying the impact of fossil fuels on climate change…..

More in Guyana News

Three friends perish in La Grange crash

By

Two cops held over killing of Brazilian miner at Puruni

Former CSEC top student collapses and dies in Peru

APNU now on board for lessening sentence for small amounts of ganja – AFC

Ministerial powers cut in revised Petroleum Commission bill

Ministerial powers cut in revised Petroleum Commission bill

Guyana Goldfields output down for 2nd quarter

GNIC wins MV Makouria rehab contract for $69M

GNIC wins MV Makouria rehab contract for $69M

Regions mulling flagship tourism projects

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web