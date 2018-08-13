Guyana News

Former CSEC top student collapses and dies in Peru

-was on medical outreach

By Staff Writer
Yogeeta Persaud

Former top student at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, Yogeeta Persaud died suddenly in Peru yesterday while on a medical outreach.

Persaud 20, of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast and a former student of Anna Regina Multilateral was adjudged the Caribbean’s most outstanding student in 2013 after securing grade ones in 18 subjects. She was awarded for the Most Outstanding Performance at the CSEC 2013.

Her father, Thakur Persaud, confirmed her death and explained that she collapsed at around 2 pm yesterday.

The mourning father said that they received information on her passing immediately and were told that she spent the day shadowing a doctor during the outreach.  The outreach, he explained was organized by Stony Brook University, in New York which she attended.

Yogeeta had been in Peru for over a week working along with others on the outreach.

Best Overall CSEC student Yogeeta Persaud receiving her award from Minister of Education Priya Manickchand at the Ministry’s 2013 national award ceremony.

The young woman was the only child for her parents.

