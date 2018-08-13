Guyana News

GNIC wins MV Makouria rehab contract for $69M

By Staff Writer

Several multi-million dollar contracts under the Ministry of Agriculture for the procurement of equipment and excavation and dam construction works have been taken notice of by Cabinet, State Minister Joseph Harmon revealed last Monday.

During a post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon disclosed that J R Ranch Inc. was awarded an additional $15 million for the excavation of drains and canals and the construction of access dams and hydraulic structures at Buxton. The original $120.2 million contract that was awarded to the company has now been increased to $135.3 million. Harmon did not reveal what led to the increase.

Meanwhile, a $54 million contract has been awarded to Macorp Inc. for the procurement of a new motor grader while Massy Industries was awarded a $36 million contract for the supply of two refrigerated trucks…..

Comments
