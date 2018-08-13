Ram & McRae names Rakesh Latchana as new Managing Partner

Accounting firm Ram & McRae has named Chief Executive Officer, Rakesh Latchana as its new Managing Partner.
Former Managing Partner and founder of the firm, Christopher Ram will now become Chairman of the professional services firm’s group of entities.
A release from Ram & McRae said that Latchana joined the firm in 1999 and was admitted to the partnership on January 1, 2006. He is a member of the Technical Commit-tee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Guyana…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web