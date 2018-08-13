Guyana News

Ram & McRae names Rakesh Latchana as new Managing Partner

By Staff Writer
From left: Christopher Ram, Rakesh Latchana, Shirlan Benjamin, Donna Dublin, Cleveland Gilkes, Chetram Singh, Alexis Barry and Robert McRae.

Accounting firm Ram & McRae has named Chief Executive Officer, Rakesh Latchana as its new Managing Partner.

Former Managing Partner and founder of the firm, Christopher Ram will now become Chairman of the professional services firm’s group of entities. 

A release from Ram & McRae said that Latchana joined the firm in 1999 and was admitted to the partnership on January 1, 2006. He is a member of the Technical Commit-tee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Guyana…..

Ministerial powers cut in revised Petroleum Commission bill

GNIC wins MV Makouria rehab contract for $69M

