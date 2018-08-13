Guyana News

Regions mulling flagship tourism projects

…but high transportation costs, lack of infrastructure seen as serious impediments

By
Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Brian Mullis (DPI photo)

The dire need for a reduction in transportation costs, enhanced infrastructure and access to opportunities for training were highlighted on Wednesday as representatives from the 10 Administrative Regions gathered in Georgetown to present their Flagship Tourism Projects.

Stabroek News understands that the initiative was derived from a theme proposed by subject Minister Dominic Gaskin and seeks to allow regional stakeholders more involvement in the decision making process.

 Wednesday’s workshop  offered each representative a chance to interact with experienced stakeholders to improve their proposed projects…..

