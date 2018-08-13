Guyana News

Two cops held over killing of Brazilian miner at Puruni

By Staff Writer
Estevão Costa Marques

Two policemen have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Brazilian miner in the Puruni District, Cuyuni/Mazaruni on Saturday.

The deceased miner has been identified as Estevão Costa Marques 37, of Pinheiro, Maranhão, Brazil.

The police force is awaiting additional information from investigators before commenting further on the matter. It is the latest blow to a force that has been reeling from a series of incidents ensnaring police in serious crimes…..

More in Guyana News

Three friends perish in La Grange crash

By

Former CSEC top student collapses and dies in Peru

APNU now on board for lessening sentence for small amounts of ganja – AFC

Ministerial powers cut in revised Petroleum Commission bill

Ministerial powers cut in revised Petroleum Commission bill

Guyana Goldfields output down for 2nd quarter

ExxonMobil Foundation, Conservation International launch US$10m partnership

GNIC wins MV Makouria rehab contract for $69M

GNIC wins MV Makouria rehab contract for $69M

Regions mulling flagship tourism projects

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web