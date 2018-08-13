Two cops held over killing of Brazilian miner at Puruni

Two policemen have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Brazilian miner in the Puruni District, Cuyuni/Mazaruni on Saturday.

The deceased miner has been identified as Estevão Costa Marques 37, of Pinheiro, Maranhão, Brazil.

The police force is awaiting additional information from investigators before commenting further on the matter. It is the latest blow to a force that has been reeling from a series of incidents ensnaring police in serious crimes…..