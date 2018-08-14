Body of Tain farmer found on Corentyne public road

The body of a Tain Village, Corentyne farmer was discovered on the Kilmarnock Village, Corentyne Public Road sometime around 4 am yesterday.

The body of Marlon Cox, 38, a farmer of Tain Village, Corentyne was discovered with injuries to his right hand and head consistent with that of a vehicular accident. His body is at the New Amsterdam Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

His wife, Savitri Clarence, yesterday told Stabroek News that her husband left home around 4.30 am on Sunday to head to the Kilmarnock Village backlands, where he works. She said that he returned home on Sunday midday after which he showered and left for races at Number 36 Village, Corentyne…..