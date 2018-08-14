Boy, 14, charged with two other teens over rape of girl, 11

A 14-year-old on Friday became the third teen indicted for the rape of an 11-year-old girl.
In July, Caozuyha Menuy, 18, and a 15-year-old were separately charged with the crime.
However, on Friday a joint charge was instituted against them and a 14-year-old boy, when they were brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..
