Broomes actions breached code of conduct – Goolsarran

By Staff Writer
Simona Broomes

In her conduct at the Amazonia Mall last month, columnist Anand Goolsarran said that Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes breached several provisions of her government’s Code of Conduct for government officials.

In his accountability column in yesterday’s Stabroek News, Goolsarran said: “Based on the CCTV footage of the incident and in the absence of any information to the contrary, we believe that the Minister’s actions on the day in question breached several aspects of the Code of Conduct.

We were told that the Cabinet discussed the matter, the outcome of which, regrettably, was not made public. It could be that she was reprimanded verbally. ….

