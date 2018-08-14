Child rapist gets life sentences

Convicted child rapist Abdool Jamil was yesterday handed two life sentences by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry for raping a 10-year-old on two occasions.

Jamil, 66, had been tried before Justice Sewnarine-Beharry and was found guilty of two counts of raping a child under 16-years-old in July.

The court heard that the rapes occurred on two separate occasions; on May 30th, 2014 and on June 2nd, 2014, at which time the child was 10-years-old…..