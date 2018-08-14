Guyana News

Child rapist gets life sentences

By Staff Writer
Convicted child rapist Abdool Jamil

Convicted child rapist Abdool Jamil was yesterday handed two life sentences by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry for raping a 10-year-old on two occasions.

Jamil, 66, had been tried before Justice Sewnarine-Beharry and was found guilty of two counts of raping a child under 16-years-old in July.

The court heard that the rapes occurred on two separate occasions; on May 30th, 2014 and on June 2nd, 2014, at which time the child was 10-years-old…..

More in Guyana News

Justice For All Leader hammers WPA cash transfer proposal

Third cop charged over learner drivers’ exam forgery

Ministry defends feasibility study award for new bridge

South Ruimveldt man charged with rape of girl, 15

Ex-accountant charged with tearing pages from BK Inc.’s bank book

Mahdia declared a township

Convict gets second life sentence after confessing to raping boy, 5

Cops accused of killing Brazilian miner brought to city for questioning

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web