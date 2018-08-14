Convict gets second life sentence after confessing to raping boy, 5

Already serving a term of life imprisonment for the rape of a young child, Mark Campbell was handed yet another life sentence yesterday after confessing to a similar crime.
Campbell was sentenced by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry after he pleaded guilty to a charge that he sexually penetrated a five-year-old boy on April 16th, 2013.
In handing down the sentence, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry explained that she took into consideration the seriousness and prevalence of the crime committed, while noting that the man used his position of trust to commit the horrendous act…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web