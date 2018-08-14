Convict gets second life sentence after confessing to raping boy, 5

Already serving a term of life imprisonment for the rape of a young child, Mark Campbell was handed yet another life sentence yesterday after confessing to a similar crime.

Campbell was sentenced by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry after he pleaded guilty to a charge that he sexually penetrated a five-year-old boy on April 16th, 2013.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry explained that she took into consideration the seriousness and prevalence of the crime committed, while noting that the man used his position of trust to commit the horrendous act…..