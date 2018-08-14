Guyana News

Convict gets second life sentence after confessing to raping boy, 5

By Staff Writer
Convicted Child Rapist Mark Campbell

Already serving a term of life imprisonment for the rape of a young child, Mark Campbell was handed yet another life sentence yesterday after confessing to a similar crime.

Campbell was sentenced by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry after he pleaded guilty to a charge that he sexually penetrated a five-year-old boy on April 16th, 2013.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry explained that she took into consideration the seriousness and prevalence of the crime committed, while noting that the man used his position of trust to commit the horrendous act…..

More in Guyana News

Justice For All Leader hammers WPA cash transfer proposal

Third cop charged over learner drivers’ exam forgery

Ministry defends feasibility study award for new bridge

South Ruimveldt man charged with rape of girl, 15

Ex-accountant charged with tearing pages from BK Inc.’s bank book

Mahdia declared a township

Child rapist gets life sentences

Cops accused of killing Brazilian miner brought to city for questioning

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web