Guyana News

Cops accused of killing Brazilian miner brought to city for questioning

By Staff Writer
Estevão Costa Marques

As the probe of the fatal shooting of Brazilian miner Estevão Costa Marques continues, the two policemen accused of the crime have been transported to Georgetown for questioning, while several others, deemed as witnesses, were also expected to arrive in the capital last evening.

Crime Chief Paul Williams told Stabroek News that the policemen, who are a Subordinate Officer and a Constable, were brought to George-town for questioning by ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, on Sunday.

Williams said several other persons, who were reportedly around when the fatal shooting occurred, were travelling to George-town for questioning also up to last evening…..

