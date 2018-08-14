Croal St man on fraud charges over payments to drill wells

A Croal Street man was granted his release on bail last Friday after he denied charges of defrauding three persons of over $400,000 in total, which he accepted to drill a well.

Shazad Mohan, 42, of 284 Croal Street, Georgetown, was read the charges when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on May 30th, 2018, at Lot 22 Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, being solely entrusted by Pichand Bharrat with $310,000 in order to drill a well at Long Creek, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, he fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit…..