Guyana News

Croal St man on fraud charges over payments to drill wells

By Staff Writer

A Croal Street man was granted his release on bail last Friday after he denied charges of defrauding three persons of over $400,000 in total, which he accepted to drill a well.

Shazad Mohan, 42, of 284 Croal Street, Georgetown, was read the charges when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on May 30th, 2018, at Lot 22 Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, being solely entrusted by Pichand Bharrat with $310,000 in order to drill a well at Long Creek, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, he fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit…..

More in Guyana News

Justice For All Leader hammers WPA cash transfer proposal

Third cop charged over learner drivers’ exam forgery

Ministry defends feasibility study award for new bridge

South Ruimveldt man charged with rape of girl, 15

Ex-accountant charged with tearing pages from BK Inc.’s bank book

Mahdia declared a township

Child rapist gets life sentences

Convict gets second life sentence after confessing to raping boy, 5

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web