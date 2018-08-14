Guyana News

GTU gearing up for strike action

-no move yet by ministry, labour dep’t

By Staff Writer

Neither the Ministry of Education (MOE) nor the Department of Labour has responded to the declared intention of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) to engage in strike action but the union is already advising its members to “hold the line”.

In a letter  addressed to the Head teachers and Staff of schools across Guyana, union president Mark Lyte has directed that head teachers must take school keys to the respective Education Departments from Friday August 21, 2018 to facilitate the complete withdrawal of services from August 27.

Teachers have also been directed not report for work from the commencement of Pre-Term Activities until further notice; to follow closely releases from the Union’s Executives as the action goes forward and not listen to threats which will come from high offices…..

More in Guyana News

Justice For All Leader hammers WPA cash transfer proposal

Third cop charged over learner drivers’ exam forgery

Ministry defends feasibility study award for new bridge

South Ruimveldt man charged with rape of girl, 15

Ex-accountant charged with tearing pages from BK Inc.’s bank book

Mahdia declared a township

Child rapist gets life sentences

Convict gets second life sentence after confessing to raping boy, 5

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web