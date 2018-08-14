GTU gearing up for strike action

Neither the Ministry of Education (MOE) nor the Department of Labour has responded to the declared intention of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) to engage in strike action but the union is already advising its members to “hold the line”.

In a letter addressed to the Head teachers and Staff of schools across Guyana, union president Mark Lyte has directed that head teachers must take school keys to the respective Education Departments from Friday August 21, 2018 to facilitate the complete withdrawal of services from August 27.

Teachers have also been directed not report for work from the commencement of Pre-Term Activities until further notice; to follow closely releases from the Union’s Executives as the action goes forward and not listen to threats which will come from high offices…..