‘I was high, high, high’ -says plumber fined for robbery, escaping from custody

A 21-year-old plumber was yesterday fined $15,000 after admitting to committing a robbery with aggravation and subsequently escaping from the custody of the city police.
Shadrach King was also placed on $3,000 bail after he denied a separate robbery charge.
The court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on August 10th, at Stabroek Access Road, King robbed a man of a Blu cellphone, valued $14,000, a haversack valued $4,500, and $15,000 in cash…..
