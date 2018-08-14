Guyana News

‘I was high, high, high’ -says plumber fined for robbery, escaping from custody

By Staff Writer
Shadrach King

A 21-year-old plumber was yesterday fined $15,000 after admitting to committing a robbery with aggravation and subsequently escaping from the custody of the city police.

Shadrach King was also placed on $3,000 bail after he denied a separate robbery charge.

The court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on August 10th, at Stabroek Access Road, King robbed a man of a Blu cellphone, valued $14,000, a haversack valued $4,500, and $15,000 in cash…..

