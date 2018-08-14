Guyana News

Justice For All Leader hammers WPA cash transfer proposal

By Staff Writer
Jaipaul Sharma

Leader of the Justice For All Party (JFAP), Jaipaul Sharma is convinced that the suggestion from the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) that oil revenues should be used for cash payouts to every Guyanese must be an election gimmick as he argued it is not based on sound economic theory.

“It was an irresponsible statement to make and I can’t believe that Dr. (Clive) Thomas is an irresponsible man. He is an economist. He must have been encouraged by someone else in his party to make that statement, to give the people false hope like that. You can’t raise people expectations and not give them structure” Sharma, who is also the Minister within the Ministry of Finance, told Stabroek News in an invited comment yesterday…..

