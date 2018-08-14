Nandlall plans contempt proceedings over AG’s refusal to follow court order

The Ministry of Legal Affairs’ recent declaration that the Judicial Review Act (JRA) will not be operationalised until consultations are held and amendments are made is a direct violation of an order of the court, according to attorney Anil Nandlall, who yesterday said that he will be filing contempt proceedings before the end of the week.

Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams SC last Thursday lost his bid to hold off the operationalising of the JRA. In addition to an appeal challenging an order issued by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George SC compelling him to bring the law into force by July 31st, he had filed an application asking for the order to be stayed pending the outcome of the appeal. However the Court of Appeal dismissed the application for a stay, while pointing out that he (Williams) appeared determined to obstruct persons from accessing a greater range of public law remedies…..