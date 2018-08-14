Promised joint statement by minibus union, ministry on proposed fare hikes expected soon -Eon Andrews

Despite more than a month elapsing since the United Minibus Union (UMU) met with the Ministry of Business to discuss a proposed increase in bus fares, head of the union Eon Andrews says that a joint statement is expected soon.

The UMU and the ministry met on July 4th, despite a proposal being sent to the Ministry since June 23rd.

Andrews, who attended the meeting along with representatives from different minibus zones around the country, subsequently declared that the discussion was intense but cordial, while noting that the union’s various proposals were discussed…..