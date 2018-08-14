Tower Suites driver cleared in pedestrian’s death despite dangerous driving

Charged a little over a year ago with causing the death of a pedestrian, Tower Suites Hotel driver Wayne Christiani was yesterday found guilty of the lesser count of dangerous driving and fined $50,000.

Christiani, 23, of Lot 253 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, had been charged with driving PRR 2605 in a manner dangerous to the public on April 22nd, 2017, at Eccles Public Road, thereby causing the death of William Stanford.

At the conclusion of his trial yesterday, Magistrate Fabayo Azore told Christiani that based on the evidence presented by the prosecution, there was no proof that his dangerous driving led to the death of Stanford…..