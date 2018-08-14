Guyana News

Tower Suites driver cleared in pedestrian’s death despite dangerous driving

-gets $50,000 fine

By Staff Writer
Wayne Christiani

Charged a little over a year ago with causing the death of a pedestrian, Tower Suites Hotel driver Wayne Christiani was yesterday found guilty of the lesser count of dangerous driving and fined $50,000.

Christiani, 23, of Lot 253 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, had been charged with driving PRR 2605 in a manner dangerous to the public on April 22nd, 2017, at Eccles Public Road, thereby causing the death of William Stanford.

At the conclusion of his trial yesterday, Magistrate Fabayo Azore told Christiani that based on the evidence presented by the prosecution, there was no proof that his dangerous driving led to the death of Stanford…..

More in Guyana News

Justice For All Leader hammers WPA cash transfer proposal

Third cop charged over learner drivers’ exam forgery

Ministry defends feasibility study award for new bridge

South Ruimveldt man charged with rape of girl, 15

Ex-accountant charged with tearing pages from BK Inc.’s bank book

Mahdia declared a township

Child rapist gets life sentences

Convict gets second life sentence after confessing to raping boy, 5

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web