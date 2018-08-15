Guyana News

Accused gunman to face trial for attempted murder of market vendor

By Staff Writer
Dason Jupiter

Charged with the attempted murder of a market vendor, who was shot in a robbery back in March, Dason Jupiter was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

Jupiter, of Lot 8 West Front Road, was committed to stand trial by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against him.

It is alleged that Jupiter, on April 2nd, 2018, at Saffon Street, Georgetown, discharged a loaded firearm at Doodnauth Danasri…..

