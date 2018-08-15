Baker charged over armed robberies, attempted murder

A baker was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with nine counts of armed robbery and discharging a loaded firearm with intent to commit murder.

Among the charges laid against Omalla Williams, 26, was the armed attack on a visiting group of American citizens, who were robbed at gunpoint.

It was alleged that on July 27th, at Leopold and Breda streets, Werk-en-Rust, in the company of others and armed with a gun, Williams robbed Dennis Grant, taking two gold chains, valued $1.8 million, and a Samsung Galaxy cellphone, valued $71,000; Christina Gaines-Sluss, 45, whom he relieved of US$1,300; Joe Hughes, 60, from whom he took US$800; Darlene Gaines, 64, from whom he took a Samsung Galaxy S8 cellphone, valued $140,000; and Daisy Gaines-Sluss, 19, taking an MP3 player, valued $5,000. ….