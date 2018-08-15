Guyana News

Benn proposes GECOM assume responsibility for setting electoral boundaries

By Staff Writer
Robeson Benn

Elections Commissioner Robeson Benn has proposed that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) be vested with “the functions of elections boundary determination,” to avoid possible gerrymandering by the political directorate.

Benn is also proposing that the commission be renamed the Guyana Elections and Boundary Commission, in keeping with models that exist in similar jurisdictions.

He made the proposals, among others, to GECOM Chairman Justice (ret’d) James Patterson and commissioners in a letter, dated July 24th, 2018 and seen by Stabroek News, while requesting that “the overall question of re-districting and GECOM’s role, thereto, be placed on GECOM’s Statutory Agenda for meetings and for discussions.” ….

