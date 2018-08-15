Carjackers rob taxi driver after posing as customers

A 30-year-old taxi driver was on Monday afternoon robbed of a car and other valuables at Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara, in an attack carried out by three bandits, who posed as customers.

The attack, which took place around 5 pm, saw Terry Persaud, a taxi driver attached to the Diamond Cabs taxi service, being relieved of a new model Toyota Premio motorcar, HC 8993, valued at $3.5 million, as well as a gold wedding ring, a cell phone and $13,000 cash.

The car belongs to a 38-year-old Diamond businessman.

Two men, who were armed with an object, and a woman committed the carjacking and there were no arrests up to press time.

Police told Stabroek News that Persaud was plying his trade when he picked up two of the suspects, a male and the female, at Diamond tarmac and they requested to be taken to Friendship, East Bank Demerara, in order to pick up their accomplice. After the pick-up, the two suspects sat in the back seat of the car, while their accomplice occupied the front passenger seat.

However, as Persaud continued the journey and was heading to Garden of Eden, the male suspect who was seated in the back seat allegedly placed an object to his neck and demanded that he stop the car or he was going to shoot him.

As a result, Persaud became fearful for his life and complied.

The suspect, who was seated in front, pulled off Persaud’s ring from his finger and relieved him of his other possessions.

Persaud was allowed to leave the vehicle unharmed, after which the suspects sped away with the car. A report was made to the police but several checks that were made for it did not yield any success.