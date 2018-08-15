Court to rule next month on case against Nandlall over law reports

Magistrate Fabayo Azore is expected to rule next month on whether a prima facie case has been made out against former Attorney-General Anil Nandlall for the charge that he fraudulently converted over $2 million in law reports

Nandlall, who is being prosecuted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), is alleged to have fraudulently taken or converted 14 law reports, valued at $2,313,853 and property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, to his own use and benefit between May 8th, 2015 and May 29th, 2015, at Georgetown…..