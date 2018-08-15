Farmers urged to conserve water

The Hydrometeorological Department is advising farmers in the coming weeks, to conserve water as the dynamic and statistical El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) models predict weak to moderate El Niño conditions through to December, 2018.

According to a press release from the Hydro-meteorological Department of the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), Guyana is now transitioning into the long dry season which usually lasts until the end of November for northern Guyana, and is expected to end in late April, 2019 in southern Guyana. The transitioning for northern Guyana began during the last week of July and is expect to do so for southern Guyana during the latter half of August, 2018. Therefore Chief Hydrometeorological Officer (ag) Dr Garvin Cummings is advising persons, especially farmers, to conserve water during the dry period.

“The absence of rainfall does not indicate a drought situation, but rather a period of dry spells. As a consequence, citizens are advised to conserve water until the start of the secondary rainfall season at the end of the year. Areas in the Rupununi Savannahs that rely on shallow wells and small streams for their water supply should enforce strict water conservation and storage practices during this period as flooding from swollen streams and rivers due to heavy rainfall is unlikely during this period.” Dr Cummings was quoted as saying in the media release…..