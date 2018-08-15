Guyana News

GRA says easing problems at container scanner site

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday said that it has been taking steps to allay the concerns of businesses in the vicinity of the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC), Lombard Street, where its container scanner is located.

The GRA  in a press release said that it wished to formally apologise to all those inconvenienced and is presently in discussion with its sister agencies to resolve all concerns expeditiously, while at the same time meeting its mandate and obligations with international maritime agreements and trade. 

In addition to using wardens to relieve traffic congestion, the GRA’s staff at the scanning facility will be on site for as long as is necessary and a  booking system will also be introduced to complete scanning of containers, thereby lending to some immediate relief…..

Porter shot city moneychanger after man handed over currency -court hears

