Lawrence says to lobby for higher salary-scale for health workers

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence says she will be lobbying for a better salary-scale for persons working for basic wages within the health sector.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), she was at the time speaking to staff members of the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, last Friday, during the closing ceremony of a two-week capacity building programme for orthotic and prosthetic technicians.

Lawrence said while she was grateful for the work put in by the technicians and other staff, there was no doubt that salaries of those who labour so strenuously need to be improved…..