Guyana News

Lions Club of Central Demerara presents bursaries

By Staff Writer

Lions Club of Central Demerara recently presented bursaries to four of the top five Secondary Schools Entrance Examination pupils from East Bank Demerara schools.

The annual event which took place at the club’s Providence den catered for schools within the club’s service area. Presentations were made to Cassie Farinha and Hadyah Alli of Peters Hall Primary who scored 522 and 521 marks respectively, along with Esha Lakeram and Elijah Gomes of Diamond Grove Primary who scored 523 and 519 marks. Absent from the activity was Jaya Jamuna of Diamomd Grove who scored 521 marks.

 

 

Porter shot city moneychanger after man handed over currency -court hears

