Magistrate defers ruling on case against Westford, aide in alleged theft of $600M

By Staff Writer

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday deferred her highly anticipated ruling on the case against former government minister Jennifer Westford and her former aide Margaret Cummings for the alleged theft of over $600 million.

During yesterday’s hearing, Magistrate Latchman told the two accused that she would be deferring her ruling on whether or not a prima facie case has been made out against them until August 24th…..

