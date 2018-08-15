Marcus Bisram moves to CCJ for urgent hearing of challenge to judge’s refusal to discontinue murder charge

United States-based murder accused Marcus Bisram has moved to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to challenge the Guyana Court of Appeal’s recent refusal to grant his application for an urgent hearing of his challenge to a ruling made by a local judge, who refused to grant orders to dismiss the charge against him.

The resort to the CCJ is the latest action taken by Bisram to avoid being extradited to Guyana to answer a charge of murder allegedly committed on Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt. Bisram and five others have been charged with the murder. Police have alleged that he procured and commanded Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob to murder Narinedatt between October 31st and November 1st, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Berbice.

Bisram, who is also fighting the extradition order issued in the United States by Judge Peggy Kuo, was nabbed in the United States on July 16th last year…..